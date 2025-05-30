Rockwell College received one of the top 40 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payments in the 2024 financial year, according to the Department of Agriculture's CAP beneficiaries list published this week.

The Co Tipperary boarding school's associated farm business, trading under Holy Ghost Fathers, received a total CAP payment of just under €84,000.

Its BISS payment, formerly called the Basic Payment Scheme, amounted to over €61,000.

Cistercian College in Co Tipperary was also high on the list. Named as Mount St Joseph Abbey, the farming entity of the Roscrea college received a BISS payment of over €40,000 and a total CAP payment of €61,000.

Meanwhile, third-level colleges with associated farms were also high earners.

Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary and the Salesian Agricultural College in Co Limerick received total payments of €99,467 and €75,219.92, respectively.

UCD’s Lyons Farm in Co Kildare received a total payment of €53,205.36

