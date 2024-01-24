The market will determine the milk price – if there’s too much supply, price will drop, and if there’s not enough supply, price will go up.

Demand for milk is set to see a boost in the coming six to eight months, which will in turn aid milk price, Pat Laffan, head of commercial dairy at Dairygold, said at its dairy farming conference last Friday.

The market, he added, will determine the milk price – if there’s too much supply, price will drop, and if there’s not enough supply, price will go up.

“Right now, we think supply is about right in terms of serving market demand; we’d like to see a bit more demand in the market and I think it will come.

Global economies

“Looking at global economies, there is a bit of a reset – you’re coming off high inflation rates, you’re coming off high monetary policy rates – so, in terms of interest rates, they’ll start to unwind in the next six to eight months and that’ll give demand a bit of a boost,” he said.

All these factors will give confidence to consumers to “go and spend again”, Laffan said.

Looking at Fonterra’s price index, which Laffan said is a good proxy for what’s happening in world markets, milk price hit a floor in August 2023 and has been on a rally since then, primarily due to the fact that milk production globally eased off.

“The prices we saw in 2023; they’re not prices anybody wants to see – they’re not sustainable. We needed to see higher prices and the market did respond,” he added.

China

He went on to describe how one of the big dynamics in the global market, which has changed dramatically, is demand from China.

They want to be more self-sufficient and have dramatically increased their own milk supply.

China is currently, according to Laffan, about 70% self-sufficient in dairy and has increased production significantly in the last four years.

However, New Zealand is fulfilling the majority of its requirements, so the focus now, from an Irish perspective, is on targeting more European markets and markets that appreciate the carbon intensity level of Irish dairy.