Bord Bia has appointed two new market specialists to the North American market.

These roles focus on the drinks market and a new role specifically created for the meat and food service channels.

Adam Hannon joins the global business development team as the meat and food service market specialist for North America, while Daragh Flanagan joins the team as a drinks market specialist.

They will both be based in Bord Bia’s New York office.

These recruits are part of Bord Bia’s strategy to expand services to Irish companies currently operating in the US and for those wishing to create new routes to market in North America.

On the appointments, North America manager Henry Horkan said: “They will act as key players for the drink, food service and meat sectors, playing an important role for Irish companies exporting to the US.

"These appointments come at a pivotal time, with Bord Bia expanding new routes to market for Irish companies.”

Roles

In his new role for Bord Bia as meat and food service market specialist, Adam will be responsible for the food service channel across all product categories and will support client companies seeking to develop their success in the North American market.

As part of his role, Daragh will work to connect Irish companies with key customers in the market and to help support the growth of the Irish brewing and distilling industry.