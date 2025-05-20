Bord Bia has appointed Fiona O'Shaughnessy as the regional manager for Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Based from Bord Bia’s global hub in Dublin, she will oversee a regional team in Bord Bia offices across China, Japan, Nigeria, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, focusing on enhancing international customer engagement and to create opportunities for business conversion.

She will take over from Ciarán Gallagher, who was recently appointed as regional manager for Europe and North America, also based in Dublin.

Speaking on the new appointment, Bord Bia’s global business development director Shane Hamill said: “With over 15 years’ experience in the industry, Fiona brings extensive strategic and operational expertise to her new role.

"We are thrilled that she will be leading our international teams in the promotion of Ireland’s sustainably produced food and drink to customers globally.”

Career

O'Shaughnessy has been with Bord Bia since 2018, most recently serving as the business development manager for consumer foods, which was worth €3.3bn in 2024.

Before joining Bord Bia, she held various technical and commercial roles in consumer foods, meat and horticulture and graduated from Bord Bia’s marketing fellowship programme in 2011.

Originally from Tipperary and currently living in Westmeath, she holds an MSc in marketing practice from University College Dublin Smurfit and a BSc in nutritional sciences from University College Cork.

O'Shaughnessy said that she looks forward to working with the team to elevate the brand of food and drink from Ireland in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

“The upcoming Government-led trade mission to South Korea and Japan in June serves as an opportunity for me to deepen relationships with clients in the region and to support the growth of Irish exports in these markets.”

