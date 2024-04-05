Farmers are being advised to engage with Bord Bia ahead of their audits.

Bord Bia has said it can reschedule upcoming audits for a time that is convenient for its farmer members in light of the ongoing weather conditions.

“Bord Bia is aware that spring is an exceptionally difficult time on Irish farms, even without the additional burden of poor weather conditions,” a spokesperson for Bord Bia told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Bord Bia is engaging with stakeholders and farmers to manage audits for farmers severely impacted by poor weather.

"We would urge all farmers with upcoming audits to engage with Bord Bia, who will be as flexible as possible and can reschedule the audit for a time that is convenient for our farmer members.”

Inspections paused

On Friday, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) announced it would postpone its farm machinery inspection campaign due to the bad weather.

The Department has also hit pause on all non-essential farm inspections until 22 April.

“In considering this matter, I was conscious of the need to avoid any action that might affect payments to farmers,” Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

“This step is a proportionate and necessary one in the current circumstances,” he said.

