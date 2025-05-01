Bord Bia has launched a collaborative campaign to raise awareness among Irish farmers of the importance of being SunSmart.

The initiative is in partnership with the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Healthy Ireland.

It will run throughout the summer to encourage Bord Bia’s farmer members to protect their skin while working outdoors.

From 1 May to 31 August 2025, Bord Bia auditors will distribute 'SunSmart for Farmers' leaflets to all beef, dairy and sheep farmers during their Bord Bia audit.

With approximately 780 farms visited weekly by Bord Bia auditors, the campaign will reach over 12,000 farmers during the peak UV exposure season.

Checklist

The leaflet features the 'ABCDE' checklist to help farmers know when a mole or patch of skin might be melanoma skin cancer:

A = asymmetry – when one half of the mole is not the same as the other.

B = border. The edges of the mole are irregular, blurry or jagged.

C = colour. The mole is uneven in colour. It might have different shades of black, brown and pink in it.

D = diameter. This refers to the size of the mole. Melanomas may grow more than 6mm, which is the width of a pencil.

E = evolution. This means that the mole is changing. The mole may change in size, shape or colour. It may also start to itch or bleed. Normal moles usually stay the same size, shape and colour.

This campaign forms part of the HSE and Healthy Ireland’s wider SunSmart awareness efforts, encouraging people across Ireland to enjoy the sun safely and reduce their risk of skin cancer.

Agricultural sustainability co-ordinator with Bord Bia Eoghan Geraghty commented: "Over the summer months, Bord Bia auditors will encourage farmers to take and read the 'SunSmart for Farmers' leaflet.

"Through this simple step, we hope to prompt farmers to better protect their skin from the sun every day, whether out in the field, inside the tractor cab or on a cloudy day.”

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with those working outdoors particularly at risk, senior health promotion and improvement officer with the HSE Ann-Marie Lawlor said.

"Farmers and other outdoor workers receive two to three times more UV radiation than those working indoors, making them more vulnerable to skin cancer.

"Through this joint initiative with Bord Bia, we’re placing life-saving advice directly in farmers’ hands. Small protective habits today can make a big difference for long-term health.”