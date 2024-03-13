Netherlands manager Laura Crowley standing with members of the Chef's Irish Beef Club inaugurating new member Egon van Hoof in Mos Amsterdam. / Bord Bia

Bord Bia is marking St Patrick’s Day with the launch of a number of global activities to promote Irish food and drink to trade customers and consumers.

For St Patrick’s week, Bord Bia will be hosting events from Sweden to Shanghai with the aim of increasing the global footprint of Ireland’s sustainable food and drink industry.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said: “St Patrick’s Day offers a unique opportunity to put Ireland on the global stage and to celebrate our largest indigenous industry overseas.”

Using the platform of St Patrick’s Day, “Bord Bia will deliver high-level business development meetings, targeted trade events and a series of impactful promotional campaigns across 12 countries”, O’Toole added.

He emphasised the importance of attracting customers abroad for the long-term development of the industry.

Sustainability

“Communicating the quality, safety and sustainability of our food offering through Origin Green is what opens doors for us in international markets.”

Bord Bia will feature at events in the UK, Japan, Italy, China, Nigeria, France, Germany and the US, where Irish meat, seafood, dairy, confectionary and drinks will be showcased.

Events this year will include:

Irish produce being showcased to over 50,000 people in the UK at the Lord Mayor of London’s official St Patrick’s Day consumer event at Trafalgar Square.

In Japan, there will be a gathering of 30 premium chefs in Tokyo adapting local dishes to include Irish beef and lamb.

In Italy, 25 high-end chefs will be serving Irish beef in their restaurants in Milan as part of 'A Taste of Ireland' promotion week.

In China, Irish whiskey will be promoted to over 750 trade guests at the China Drinks Awards in Shanghai, which recognises the achievements made by nightlife and beverage industry across Asia.

In Lagos, Nigeria, the 'Spirit of Ireland' cocktail week will commence. In partnership with 10 premium restaurants and bars, unique cocktails using Irish drinks will be available for consumers to enjoy.

And in France, Bord Bia is promoting Irish meat and seafood across a large range of retail stores. In total, close to 1,500 stores around France will receive a Bord Bia St Patrick's Day sales kit.

In 2023, Irish food and drink exports reached over 187 countries across the globe and were valued at €16.3bn.