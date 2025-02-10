She argued that we needed more public provision of waste collection rather than further privatisation of the unregulated market, and that the government must intervene to protect jobs in Laois.

The Government should intervene to stop sell off of Bord na Móna Recycling to KWD recycling.

This is according to Sinn Féin senator Maria McCormack who slammed Bord Na Móna’s decision to sell off its recycling business.

“This is a shocking but unsurprising move from Bord na Móna, and a huge concern for workers in Laois,” McCormack said.

She argued that we needed more public provision of waste collection rather than further privatisation of the unregulated market, and that the government must intervene to protect jobs in Laois.

“Over the last few years we have seen further entrenchment of the privatisation of our waste management system,” she said.

“All over Europe, there has been a move to bring the bins back under public control whereby local authorities take responsibility,” she continued.

The decision is subject to approval from the competition authority. Last week, SIPTU members employed in Bord na Móna Recycling threatened to conduct a ballot for strike action over plans to privatise the company.