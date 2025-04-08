Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident involving a tractor and a pedestrian at Beaufort, Co Kerry, on Monday evening 7 April.

The incident occurred at Beaufort Bridge at approximately 7.30pm.

The pedestrian, a male juvenile, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The male driver of the tractor, who is aged in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road has been closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Witness appeal

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of Beaufort Bridge, Co Kerry, between 7pm and 7.45pm on Monday 7 April 2025 to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.