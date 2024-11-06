Brazil is projected to increase its exports of beef by 10% in the next 10 years with Europe in its sights.

The Agricultural Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA), has projected that Brazilian beef production is expected to grow by one million tonnes by 2034.

The largest growth is expected to take place in poultry (up 28.4% to 19.4m tonnes), followed by pork (up 27.5% to 6.84m tonnes) and beef (up 10.2% to 11.26m tonnes).

Beef exports are projected to increase from 3.5m tonnes in 2024 to 4.5m tonnes in 2034.

Brazilian beef exports will play a big role in catering for this massive jump in production.