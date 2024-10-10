The group may decide to renegotiate a milk supply agreement with Kerry on behalf of its members, or redirect the milk to another processor. \ Philip Doyle

One-sixth of Kerry Dairy Ireland’s current milk pool has been secured by a breakaway group of suppliers.

Munster Dairy Producer Organisation (MDPO) interim chair James Doyle told the Irish Farmers Journal the group has secured 200m litres of milk across 300 members.

Kerry Dairy Ireland – formerly Kerry Group's dairy business – is estimated to have a milk pool of 1.15bn litres. The MDPO’s 200m draw from this means it now has control of 17% or one-sixth of the present milk pool.

The group may decide to renegotiate a milk supply agreement with Kerry on behalf of its members, or redirect the milk to another processor.

Doyle said following a written request to CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland Pat Murphy, the group will be involved in the negotiation of the new milk supply contract on behalf of its members, which will come into effect from April 2026.