Seán Kilkenny, Irish Angus Cattle Society president

“It’s not bad news for us. Basing it on the early age at slaughter will favour the Angus breed. At the moment, the breed is on the crest of a wave. It fits both dairy and beef systems. They’re saying that [the updated indexes] will be out at the end of November, a lot of lads with three-star bulls will be waiting to see if they move to four-star bulls. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Shane Murphy, Irish Aberdeen Angus Association secretary

“The new evaluation revision by ICBF will work very favourably for the Aberdeen Angus breed. Many traits of focus in the revised evaluations are ones which made the Angus breed famous – easy calving, short gestation and animals that are fed easier and killed earlier. Increased emphasis on traits associated with survivability and sustainability can only be of benefit to portraying the industry in the correct light."

Emmanuel O’Dea, Irish Simmental Cattle Society president

“I would like to know who decided the changes to the evaluations, as the pedigree breeds were emphatically told that they had no role to play in deciding them. A recent review of 10 years of slaughter data in the UK by the AHDB, has concluded that traditional breeds in the suckler herd take up to 51 days longer to finish than continental sired animals. Yet again ICBF is pushing us in a direction that will devalue the output of the suckler herd.”