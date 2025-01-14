“We have robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain’s food security, which means using all measures to limit the risk incursion and spread of this devastating disease,” said Dr Middlemiss. \ Philip Doyle

The British government has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), following a case being confirmed in Germany.

Following similar action taken by the Netherlands and South Korea, the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany has now been banned in Britain.

In addition, British health certificates will no longer be issued for animals susceptible to FMD, including all live animals and fresh meat.

Chief veterinary officer at the Department for Environment Dr Christine Middlemiss has urged farmers to remain vigilant to the signs of FMD.

“We remain in constant contact with German counterparts to understand the latest situation following their confirmation of a single case of foot-and-mouth disease,” she said.

“I would urge livestock keepers to exercise the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

Signs

There have currently been no confirmed cases of FMD in the UK.

Clinical signs to be aware of vary depending on the animals, but in cattle the key signs are sores and blisters on the feet, mouth and tongue, with potentially a fever, lameness and a reluctance to feed.

In sheep and pigs, signs tend to manifest with lameness with potential for blistering.

FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.

“We have robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain’s food security, which means using all measures to limit the risk incursion and spread of this devastating disease,” added Middlemiss.

Restrictions

FMD causes significant economic losses due to production losses in the affected animals, as well as loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat and milk for affected countries.

DEFRA minister Daniel Zeichner said that their government will do whatever it takes to protect farmers from the risk posed by FMD.

“That is why restrictions have immediately been brought in on animal products from Germany to prevent an outbreak and we will not hesitate to add additional countries to the list if the disease spreads.”

