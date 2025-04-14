Cheese, sandwiches and cured meat imports for personal use have been banned in Britain. \ Eamon Ward

Travellers have been banned from bringing cattle, sheep, goat, pigmeat and dairy products from all EU countries into Britain in order to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

This includes bringing items such as sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats or milk into Britain – regardless of whether it is packed or packaged or whether it has been bought at duty free.

“Whilst FMD poses no risk to humans and there are no cases in the UK, it is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals such as wild boar, deer, llamas and alpacas, and the outbreak on the continent presents a significant risk to farm businesses and livestock,” the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has said.

“FMD can cause significant economic losses due to production shortfalls in the affected animals, as well as loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat and dairy.

“The government has already banned personal imports of cattle, sheep and other ruminants and pig meat as well as dairy products, from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria earlier this year in response to confirmed outbreaks of FMD in those countries," it said.

EU-wide ban

The new EU-wide restrictions better safeguard the UK against the changing disease risk and provide clear rules for travellers, helping them to comply with the regulations, DEFRA said.

“The new restrictions apply only to travellers arriving in Britain and will not be imposed on personal imports arriving from Northern Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man,” it added.

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner said the government will do whatever it takes to protect British farmers from foot-and-mouth.

“That is why we are further strengthening protections by introducing restrictions on personal meat and dairy imports to prevent the spread of the disease and protect Britain’s food security.”

UK deputy chief veterinary officer for international and trade affairs Dr Jorge Martin-Almagro said following the detection of the disease in EU countries resulting in a rising risk of introduction into Britain, DEFRA has extended restrictions on the personal imports of food products that pose a risk in FMD transmission.

“Robust contingency plans are already in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain’s food security. This biosecurity measure combined with all others we have implemented are critical to limit the risk of FMD incursion.

"I would urge livestock keepers to continue exercising the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, ensure scrupulous biosecurity is maintained and to report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency,” he said.

A limited amount of infant milk, medical foods and certain composite products such as chocolate, confectionery, bread, cakes, biscuits and pasta continue to be allowed.

Travellers found with the banned items will need to either surrender them at the border or will have them seized and destroyed. In serious cases, those found with these items run the risk of incurring fines of up to £5,000 in England.