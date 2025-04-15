Dr Helen Warren has been appointed as the new president of the British Society of Animal Science (BSAS).

Dr Warren, the European ruminant technical manager at Alltech, succeeds Professor David Kenny in the role.

She formally assumed the presidency during the BSAS 2025 annual conference at the Galway Bay Hotel in early April.

Accepting the presidency, Dr Warren said that her appointment coincides with a critical period for animal science.

"I look forward to working with the board, our members and partners to champion research, support the next generation of scientists and help ensure that our work continues to make a positive impact on animal health, welfare and sustainability."

Career

Dr Warren has experience in animal nutrition and industry-academic collaboration, having worked extensively across Europe.

Her tenure has been marked by a strong focus on growth and increased collaboration.

Commenting on the appointment, the outgoing president said that his tenure at BSAS was a privilege and he is “thrilled” to hand over the reins to Dr Warren.

“Her extensive industry experience, deep scientific understanding and passion for animal science will be a tremendous asset to the society as it continues to grow and evolve."

BSAS CEO Maggie Mitchell added: "Helen is an inspiring advocate for science-led innovation in the livestock sector and we are excited to work with her as we continue to broaden the society’s reach, enhance our support for early career scientists and lead the debate on the future of sustainable animal production."

