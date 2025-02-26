Brittany Ferries has confirmed that it is planning to transport livestock from March.

In a massive boost for live exports Brittany Ferries has confirmed that it is planning to transport livestock on board the Cotentin ferry between Rosslare and Cherbourg from March.

“This decision follows 18 months of close engagement with the Department of Agriculture and relevant authorities to ensure that the highest animal welfare standards are prioritised at every stage of the journey,” a spokesperson for Brittany Ferries said.

“The Cotentin has been specifically selected for this service, as it is oriented towards freight transport and equipped to provide the best possible care for animals during transit,” the spokesperson added.

Brittany Ferries insisted that it will not transport animals destined for slaughter.