Agri-food imports into the EU must come close to the animal welfare and pesticide standards in place for EU farmers in future, according to the European Commission’s Future Vision for Agriculture and Food published on Wednesday.

The move has been pitched by Brussels as a levelling of the playing field for farmers and one that will boost the competitiveness of EU agri-food goods facing competition from overseas.

The Commission claims that it recognises EU farmers are “increasingly concerned by unfair global competition” and that adhering to EU regulations comes “at a cost that the market does not always reward”.

Pesticides

The “most hazardous” pesticides banned in the EU are no longer allowed a backdoor into the EU through imported foods and no further EU pesticide bans, apart from those deemed high risk to human health, are to be considered unless alternative products are available to farmers.

However, also laid out in the roadmap are plans to push ahead with a revamp of EU animal welfare rules taking account of the “latest scientific evidence and take into account the socio-economic impact on farmers”.

Lead-in windows will be provided for these new rules taking effect at farm-level and consultation is to be had with farming organisations before they are drawn up, the Commission said.