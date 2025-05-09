Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested that next week's CAP simplification package will mean fewer inspections for farmers.

Farmers expect fewer inspections and less paperwork as the European Commission puts the finishing touches to further plans to cut red tape.

That is according to Ursula von der Leyen, who stated on Thursday that Brussels is prepared to take “bold steps” to help farmers seeking a roll back of CAP’s bureaucracy.

The Commission president’s comments come just one week ahead of the expected release of plans aimed at “streamlining” requirements to “better recognise various situations and farming practices”.

The comments also follow moves last year to exempt farmers with less than 10ha from CAP inspections and payment penalties, as well as granting flexibility for member states to exempt some farmers from certain Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAECs).

Opening the Conference on the Vision for Agriculture and Food in Brussels, von der Leyen claimed the Commission understands the “difficulties” farmers face.

“You told us about your challenges and how to deal with them and in the first 100 days of this Commission we launched a new vision for agriculture and food,” she said.

“And now, we are taking bold steps to act. First, you asked us to slash red tape so we are making things simpler, with more flexibility, more exemptions for small farmers.

“Our new omnibus package will deliver a true wave of simplification. Soon, you will have fewer inspections, less paperwork and more trust so that you can focus more on farm and family.”

An early draft of the plans to cut red tape suggested that the Commission has at least considered allowing member states give young farmers an amnesty from key conditions tied to drawing down investment aid.

Fewer inspections and more flexibility could be on the table for farmers, depending on the concrete proposals due for publication next week.

One of the draft proposals would allow member states grant young farmers funding for investments made “to bring farms up to legal standards”, which would open TAMS III access to young farmers who do not meet slurry storage, shed space requirements or other regulatory standards.

Any farms not meeting these standards are currently unable to avail of TAMS funding for these investment items.

CAP strategic plan

However, it will remain unknown which measures make into the final draft until the plans are published next week and any proposals would need the agreement of both MEPs and member states, as well as an update to Ireland’s CAP strategic plan.

The Commission is also considering “flexibilities” in the roll out of GAEC 2 that could possibly allow member states to pay out top-ups for farmers with GAEC 2 lands, even if these conditions are the same as those already laid down in national law.

Other changes on the table include allowing member states to ensure that farmers are not subject to more than one on-the-spot CAP scheme inspection per calendar year.

However, the Commission document pours some cold water over this proposal by stating that it could prove “impossible to properly control” farms availing of different schemes and could risk more controls for smaller farms.