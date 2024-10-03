Finance Minister Jack Chambers and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe unveiled Budget 2025 on Tuesday.

The Government unveiled a giveaway budget, with €85m in new funding for farmers, in a bid to win over voters ahead of the looming general election.

An €8m hike in the National Beef Welfare Scheme’s budget allocation will see suckler farmers paid €75/calf, while Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme payments have been doubled to €40/calf.

A €22m increase for the Sheep Welfare Scheme puts farmers in line for €13/ewe, on top of the €12/ewe available in the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Tillage farmers who planted crops in 2024 have been allocated €30m, equating to a payment of €100/ha.

A hotly anticipated change was announced for the inheritance tax threshold, which has increased to €400,000.

Some €5m has been allocated to a scheme for forgotten farmers, with further funding to follow in 2026.

