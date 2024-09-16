Drennan asked the Taoiseach to “finally deliver on the programme for government commitment to deliver a measure that would address the long-standing question of income volatility measure for farmers. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) believes An Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture are “in no doubt” about what farmers expect in Budget 2025.

It comes after association president Denis Drennan had a meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and other Government representatives in which agricultural issues were discussed.

The forthcoming budget is scheduled to be announced on 1 October.

Speaking after the meeting, Drennan said it is urgent that the Government recognises the “collapse” in farm income and value over the last three years.

He asked the Taoiseach to “finally deliver on the programme for government commitment to deliver a measure that would address the long-standing question of income volatility measure for farmers.

“If farmers had been allowed put away on deposit incomes from the previous two years, they would have been in a far better position to deal with the collapse of the last few years. But no such measure has been introduced despite the obvious need.”

Environment

The ICMSA acknowledged recent proposals in relation to farm grants for slurry storage and planning requirements and requested that the grant rate be increased to 70%, with realistic reference construction costs.

The Taoiseach had been told of the absolute need for the retention of the nitrates derogation and Drennan noted that the agriculture sector was already "on the road" in terms of vision reports for all farm sectors to address climate change and Teagasc’s MACC curve.

The ICMSA president said that farmers are already delivering improvements and the Government needs to be more proactive in supporting farmers in their efforts.

Mercusor

The Taoiseach was asked to reaffirm Ireland’s opposition to any trade agreement premised on importation of food produced to lower standards.

Drennan urged the Government to avail of this "last chance" to deliver the volatility-curbing measure that they had unveiled in the programme for government nearly five years ago.