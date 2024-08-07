The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has called on Minister for Finance Jack Chambers to ensure that actively farmed land will be exempt from residential zoned land tax (RZLT).

Ahead of Budget 2025, IFA national farm business chair Bill O'Keeffe emphasised the critical importance of excluding all actively farmed agricultural land from this "unfair and punitive tax measure" which, as it currently stands, will fall liable in February 2025.

“While elected IFA representatives and farmer members have received positive and understanding comments from politicians, the RZLT still remains in place.

“This situation is causing unnecessary stress and huge worry among many farm families throughout the country who will be impacted by this unaffordable taxation measure,” O’Keeffe said.

O’Keeffe said the tax could be viewed as a cynical attempt to force the hand of landowners.

“To saddle genuine farmers with huge tax bills in an attempt to be seen to solve the housing crisis is very cynical.

“The minister needs to confirm this exemption before Budget 2025 to alleviate the fear and anxiety felt by many farmers who have farmland that is currently eligible for this penal tax,” O’Keeffe concluded.