Budget 2025 is unlikely to sway the majority of the farmer vote towards the current Government, an Irish Farmers Journal poll of 1,037 farmers has found.

Some 68% of the farmers surveyed said the budget will not influence how they intend to vote in the upcoming general election.

Twenty-four per cent said the budget would influence how they would vote, while 8% said they didn’t know whether it would have any bearing on their decision at the ballot box.

The budget is least likely to persuade dairy and tillage farmers’ voting preferences, with 70% and 71%, respectively, stating it will not impact on their vote. Twenty-eight per cent of sheep farmers said it would shift their voting preference.

Interestingly, Budget 2025 could sway younger farmers with 53% of the 45 farmers aged between 18 and 25 stating that it would influence their decision on polling day. Some 74% of farmers over the age of 60 said the budget would not influence their voting decision.