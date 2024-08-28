ICMSA president Denis Drennan met with Ministers Chambes and Donohoe ahead of the budget.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Denis Drennan has stated that the upcoming budget will be the last opportunity the current Government gets to show that it supports farmers.

Drennan claimed that the Government has “not been positive or engaged with farmers” and October’s budget will be a chance to show “some degree of honour and fairness with the farming community”.

He spoke after the ICMSA presented its pre-Budget 2025 submission to Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Minister for Public Expenditure Pascal Donohoe.

“The facts speak for themselves - the year 2023 was extremely difficult from a farm income perspective and, with farm incomes in freefall across every sector, 2024 will be no better,” the farm leader said.

Taxation

“The taxation system is heavily weighted against farmers in terms of income volatility and we know that most of the State’s 18,000-odd dairy farmers are working for less than the minimum State hourly rate while facing tax bills based on figures that bear no relation to the current situation.”

The ICMSA has proposed an income volatility measure to allow farmers to deposit income with the State in a “good year” to later drawn on these funds in a “bad year”.

“The cost to the exchequer would be absolutely insignificant set against the national budget and any tax liabilities will be paid on these deposits placed under the supervision of the State,” Drennan said.

“The Government recognised the need for this type of scheme five years ago - and they made a commitment to farmers to introduce just such a scheme.

“[The] ICMSA is now calling on them to honour that commitment and proceed with such a scheme.”

Among the association’s other budget proposals were:

Ensuring that tax reliefs for active farmers transferring land cannot be used by investors.

Overturning the exclusion of calf feeders and robotic slurry scraper systems from the VAT reclaim regime.

Clarity on the mechanism that will be used to exclude farm families from the residential zoned land tax.

The introduction of a dairy beef calf scheme delivering €100 to rearer and €100 to the finisher.

Extending ACRES to 70,000 farmers with measures suitable for “intensive farmers”.