Builín Blasta Teo is recalling some of its batches of specific dressings, due to the presence of lactic acid bacteria, which may cause spoilage.

The implicated products are the 220g jar of Builín Blasta red onion and tomato relish (batch number 844, 942 and 1009); 245g jar of Builín Blasta caesar dressing (batch number 831 and 973); and 340g jars of Builín Blasta smoked onion salsa (batch number 963, 982, 986 and 1022).

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has requested retailers to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.