Some of the recalled burger bun products. \ FSAI

A number of Johnston Mooney and O'Brien-baked bread products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the possible presence of metal pieces.

Popular burger bun brands such as Brennans and Bundys, as well as some burger buns supplied to Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Supermacs and Burger King, have also been recalled.

All recalled products have a best before date of either 20 July or 21 July.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers.

Caterers should not use the implicated batches and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

A full list of the recalled products is available here.