Noor Halal, a butcher shop at 10 Church Street, Dundalk, Co Louth, was given a prohibition order for its smoked mackerel fish fillet due to lack of traceability information.

A butcher shop and a food wholesaler have been given prohibition orders to prevent the sale of food products that pose a serious risk to public health.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served five such enforcement orders, as well as 10 closure orders, to food businesses in May for breaches of food safety legislation.

Meanwhile, Houda Foods, a wholesaler based at Unit 5, Ballinlough Business Park, Ballinlough, Co Roscommon, was served a prohibition order and a closure order.

The closure order was issued due to the lack of adequate procedure to control pests, with mouse droppings visible where food was stored and inadequate labelling and identification of food.

FSAI chief executive Greg Dempsey warned that all food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure the food they sell is safe to eat.

“The high number of enforcement orders in May is disappointing, especially as the type of non-compliances, such as unclean premises and pest infestations, are all preventable where the business has a food safety management system in place and staff are properly trained.”

Food safety

Some of the other reasons for the enforcement orders in May included an unregistered business operating in a shed building where the other half of the shed was a working car workshop, an identification mark belonging to an approved establishment was unlawfully used on food products that had been produced in an unapproved domestic kitchen and the presence of rodent droppings and dead insects in food handling areas.

There was also food stored at incorrect temperatures in a container on the grass for an unknown period of time and black grime, food debris and grease on all floors under the sinks and oil under the counters and fryers.

“Additionally, while the vast majority of food businesses comply with their legal requirement to register their business prior to operating, unfortunately, some choose to operate without the knowledge or supervision of the competent authorities, potentially exposing consumers to unsafe or fraudulent food,” added Dempsey.

“These businesses will be pursued using the legal powers available to us.”

