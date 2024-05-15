FBD chair Liam Herlihy said he’ll have to have a chat with Tirlán chair John Murphy when organising next year’s annual general meeting to avoid the calendar clash that saw both organisations choosing the same day for their meetings this year.

Low turnout

FBD’s low turnout was compounded by the absence of board member Patrick Murphy – who is also vice-chair of Tirlán – from its annual get together.

While the Dealer isn’t about to choose sides in this particular popularity contest, it is notable that FBD’s AGM was held in the modest surroundings of the Irish Farm Centre, while Tirlán elected for the considerably more salubrious surrounds of the Lyrath Estate Hotel.