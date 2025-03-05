“The Department of Agriculture do come out and inspect your field to see if there is THC in it and the inspectors are the soundest lads you’ll meet," Hanbidge said. / Celtic Wind Crops

Prominent hemp grower, Edward Hanbidge, has called for growing licences to be under the Department of Agriculture’s remit.

Currently, farmers looking to grow the crop must apply through the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) to obtain a licence which comes with regulations and farm inspections.

Hanbidge said that although the inspections are straightforward, some regulations are unnecessary: “In order to grow it, you have to get a licence from the HPRA, which have nothing to do with farming. They are basically a secretary service as far as I can see; they give you a form, you tick the box and then it’s rubber stamped by the Department of Health and Children which again has nothing to do with farming.

“It’s not a huge ordeal to get it. There are certain things that they look for like not keeping it close to a road or school.

“The Department of Agriculture do come out and inspect your field to see if there is THC (tetrahydrocannabino) in it and the inspectors are the soundest lads you’ll meet.”