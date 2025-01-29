Nigel Sweetnam said that while 99% of poultry farmers have generators, there is huge stress on farmers in case it stops working.

Generators need to be included in TAMS, Nigel Sweetnam, IFA’s poultry committee chair has said, following the current extended power outage in the wake of storm Éowyn.

“At the end of this we will be looking for the inclusion of generators in TAMS, because old generators need replacing and everyone needs to have a generator now. This just backs that up,” he said.

For poultry farmers the big worry is when the generator is running, you’re on your last chance

Sweetnam added that while 99% of poultry farmers have generators, there is huge stress on farmers in case it stops working.

“For poultry farmers the big worry is when the generator is running, you’re on your last chance; it’s the mental pressure of keeping the whole thing going,” he said.

In some cases, poultry farmers are still without water, with bulk containers being use to get water to birds.

“In Cavan and Monaghan, we’ve been phoning around but it’s hard to get a clear picture because for so many farmers the internet and phone system is down as well, which is a huge factor,” Sweetnam said.