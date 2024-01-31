The IFFG say there will be a continued exodus of farmers from rural Ireland without an adequate support system. / Photograph by David Ruffles

The chair of the Irish Family Farm Rights Group (IFFRG), Donie Shine, says the Irish Government should establish a land purchase scheme whereby land is purchased by the Government from retiring farmers and given to young farmers with small and medium-sized holdings to make them more viable.

Shine told the Irish Farmers Journal that a “proper viability scheme” also needs to be introduced by the next Government to stem the rapid exodus from farming and ensure the viability of rural Ireland.

“Teagasc highlights that three out of every four farms are unviable, and there are 1,000 suckler cows being slaughtered every week.

“The Government needs to wake up and smell the roses – a payment of at least €300 on the offspring of suckler cows and €40 per ewe is needed immediately,” Shine said.

The IFFRG is holding a meeting on Friday 9 February in Mountbellew Mart, Co Galway, at 8pm and is calling on all interested farmers and local politicians to attend.