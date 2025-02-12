There were claims that the ICBF board is dominated by dairy representatives.

Wexford cattle farmers expressed their frustration with ICBF at the county’s Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) AGM on Monday night.

One farmer proposed that a motion be forwarded to the IFA’s national council, calling for radical and urgent change to the star rating system, saying “the quality of cattle has been disimproving since the star system was introduced”.

A number of other speakers weighed in behind him, highlighting the lack of confidence the breed societies have in the Euro-stars guide. One suckler farmer spoke of how there was too little emphasis on the growth potential and kill out weights of cattle, to the detriment of continental cattle breeds.

There were claims that the ICBF board is dominated by dairy representatives.

When the matter was raised again at the end of a marathon meeting, it was agreed that the proposers would prepare an exact wording for a motion to be presented to the March county executive.