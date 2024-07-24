Farming organisations have rounded on Government and the European Commission to work to increase family farm incomes after Teagasc’s 2023 National Farm Survey (NFS) has reported that the average farm income saw a 57% reduction last year.

The NFS confirmed that all sectors’ farm incomes dropped in 2023, with tillage and dairy incomes seeing the sharpest reductions of 71% and 69% respectively.

Sheep farmer incomes decreased by 22% last year, while suckler farmer incomes fell by 15% and beef finishers’ incomes by 19%.

No sector spared - IFA

IFA president Francie Gorman has insisted that the drop in family farm incomes serves as a reminder of the “fragility of farming” ahead of the association’s plans to meet with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on the topic of Budget 2025.

The maximum levels of supports possible must be brought forward for farm families, according to Gorman. “Farm income levels are now at historically low levels, with an average drop of 57% compared to 2022,” the IFA leader commented.

“No sector fared well; tillage and dairy took the biggest hits in terms of overall drop. Sheep and livestock farmers were also heavily impacted with average suckler farmer income now the lowest on record.”

Gorman stated that the results of the NFS should act as a “wake up call” to the next European Commission on the impact of high input costs on food production.

“Expecting food production to continue as normal under these conditions is just not sustainable,” he said.

ICMSA questions Govt policy

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) asked what the response would be from Government if public sector workers had to take a 7% pay cut, not even the 69% reduction seen in dairy incomes.

“Try and imagine any other occupation in Ireland working a 60-hour week where a Government agency produces figures showing a fall income in just a single calendar year of almost 70%,” ICMSA president Denis Drennan asked.

“Imagine the response and imagine the Government falling over itself to apologise and come forward with reasons explaining away the fall in income.”

Drennan said that farmers are “losing their livelihoods” while Government introduces green regulations and “half-baked schemes aimed at non-commercial farming."

ICSA highlights budget calls

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Sean McNamara stated that the 2023 income figures convince Government, the Commission and consumers “just how serious the difficulties are that Irish farmers are experiencing."

The ICSA has sought a substantial increase to the funding allocated to Budget 2025 suckler and sheep schemes if young people are to be attracted into the farming sector, McNamara said.

“As they stand, these schemes are failing the farmers who rely on them most to supplement their incomes and need to be radically reformed. In addition, beef finishers need financial assistance in Budget 2025,” he commented.

“The CAP budget must be significantly increased to ensure the sustainability of food production, let alone food security. Why would any young person want to dedicate themselves to farming when they can see the harsh reality of what they will receive in return?”

