The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) have all called on the Minister for Agriculture to reverse his decision to suspend the straw scheme.

The IFA and IGGG met the Minister for Agriculture on Tuesday to discuss the debacle.

“There was a lengthy discussion around the consequences of the minister’s announcement and how the issues arising from it can be resolved. Discussions are ongoing and we expect there will be clarity shortly.

Adamant

“The two organisations remain adamant that, at a minimum, the scheme must be fully reinstated,” they said in a joint statement.

ICSA tillage chair Gavin Carberry has said tillage farmers must receive payment for baling straw following the last-minute cancellation of the Straw Incorporation Measure for 2024.

“Many tillage farmers were relying on this payment, but now they find themselves not only losing out on the payment but also facing significant fertiliser bills next year due to not incorporating straw,” he said.

Carberry made the point that last year was disastrous for tillage farmers with 80% not able to clear their bills.