Minister McConalogue must reverse his plans without delay, the farming organisations say. \ Donal O'Leary

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGG) have called on Taoiseach Simon Harris to intervene in Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s plans to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure for 2024.

In a joint statement, the two farming organisations accused Minister McConalogue of doing a “solo run” on Wednesday’s announcement that he would seek the scrapping of the scheme for this year.

The scheme paid tillage farmers €12.3m in 2023 for incorporating straw after harvest.

The IFA and IGGG drew attention to ministers of state Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett criticisms' of the move, labelling Minister McConalogue’s approach as “unprecedented”.

The farm groups stated that it demonstrates a “total dysfunction within the Department of Agriculture” and that it “flies in the face of commitments in the newly-signed Charter of Farmers’ Rights”.

Minister McConalogue has said that he will meet with farming organisations on Tuesday, but this is too late, the joint statement adds.

“This is causing huge stress for growers and their families. If the Minister continues with this unilateral approach, the Taoiseach must intervene to overturn the decision without delay.”

Macra adds to criticisms

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said that the move adds to the lack of certainty tillage farmers face.

In a separate statement, Macra’s national president Elaine Houlihan added to calls for an immediate U-turn from Minister McConalogue.

The tillage sector needs certainty amid volatile markets and unpredictable weather, Houlihan stated.

“It undermines trust and creates chaos for farmers who have already started harvesting crops and chopping straw in good faith to meet the conditions of the 2024 scheme,” she said.

Macra’s statement stressed that the Straw Incorporation Measure is acknowledged in the Food Vision tillage report, with 55,000ha of straw targeted for 2030 in the climate action plan.

“We all appreciate the potential fodder crisis that is on the horizon. However, asking the tillage sector to carry the can is not acceptable,” the group’s president continued.

“The absence of consultation with the farm bodies is no way to make these decisions,” she said, adding that whatever moves are taken, the scheme’s funding must remain within the tillage sector.