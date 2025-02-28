These benefits include the protection of watercourses, the expansion of habitat areas for wildlife, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and increases in organic farming practice and hedgerow planting. \ Ray Ó Foghlú

CAP Network Ireland has launched an eight-week social media campaign to highlight the contributions by Irish farmers to restoring the environment under European Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) schemes.

The There’s more to the story... campaign will feature social media posts over the coming weeks with statistics that illustrate how the ongoing efforts by farmers are aiding the environment.

These benefits include the protection of watercourses, the expansion of habitat areas for wildlife, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and increases in organic farming practice and hedgerow planting.

Agri-science project officer with CAP Network Ireland John Murphy said the project recognises the progressive decisions that the farmers in these schemes have made so far.

“And we want to show how they have contributed to the positive figures that are now starting to emerge as a result.”

CAP

The figures presented in the campaign aim to demonstrate that farming is part of the solution to the current climate and biodiversity crises.

CAP Network Ireland champions sustainable agriculture and it aims to nurture connections, spark innovation and present funding opportunities within Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan (CSP).

Project manager with CAP Network Ireland James Claffey said that these figures demonstrate that the efforts made by farmers so far are starting to pay off to some extent.

“The figures presented by this campaign might be surprising to many. There’s a tendency for the actions taken by farmers to help the environment to be overshadowed by bigger discussions around the negative impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss,” he added.

“And this, I think, gives us hope for the future and motivates us to keep going and do more.”

