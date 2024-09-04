Farm payments should be directed to those who need them most, a new report said. \ Martin Kiely

Sweeping changes to EU farm payments could be on the way in the next CAP, following the publication of a major new report from Brussels.

Area-based farm payment schemes could be axed if the European Commission adopts the recommendations within the report, which was ordered by Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Future farm payments should be linked to income and farm viability to better target CAP funds at “the farmers who need it most”, it said.

If implemented, this could see farmers means-tested for EU payments.

The report noted small farms, mixed farms, young farmers and those farming in areas of natural constraint as those most in need of targeted income supports.

The report also proposed a temporary Just Transition fund for farm environmental measures and a “well-resourced” nature restoration fund, both separate to the CAP budget.

It also recommended the Commission should launch a new European tracking database to monitor farmland sales, leases and price trends.