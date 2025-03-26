MEP Nina Carbery, a member of the of the European Parliament’s budget committee, warned that agriculture must not be side-lined in this process.

MEP Nina Carberry has called for the return of sustainable food production as the core mission of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking from the European Parliament at a conference on ‘Strengthening Food Security and Strategic Autonomy in the EU’ on Wednesday.

Work has begun on the next long-term EU budget (MFF), and the CAP received €386.6bn, around 31% of the total, under the 2021–2027 framework.

Strategic necessity

"Agriculture must continue to have a dedicated, ring-fenced financing mechanism. This is not just an economic issue, it's a strategic necessity,” she said.

"The Common Agricultural Policy must return to its roots: sustainable food production.”

The conference was hosted by the Portuguese delegation of the EPP Group and featured contributions from the European Commission, the Polish Presidency of the European Council and MEP Siegfried Muresan, the European Parliament’s chief negotiator on the next MFF.

Carbery also highlighted the vital connection between food security and Europe’s overall security and defence.

"Food security is fundamental to Europe’s strategic autonomy, making agriculture more critical than ever to both our broader security and competitiveness,” she added.

"We must also ensure that rural regions become more attractive for investment, job creation, and innovation.

