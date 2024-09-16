Maria Walsh said the recommendations in the strategic dialogue for the future of EU agriculture around targeted financial support are most critical for young and family farmers.

Maria Walsh MEP has called for a comprehensive reform of the CAP to include targeted income supports and the removing of red-tape barriers.

It comes ahead of a debate in the European Parliament on the report on the strategic dialogue for the future of EU agriculture.

The member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development said that the CAP, in its current form, is failing small farmers.

“While large agri-businesses and big corporations benefit from substantial subsidies, those with less hectares struggle with complex bureaucratic hurdles and red-tape nightmares,” Walsh said.

“The CAP's payment schemes have created an uneven playing field over the years, leaving small farms facing an uphill battle. Our farmers now face low incomes and high costs, leaving many asking the question - how could my daughter or son continue on our family farm?”

Reform

“Such a reform would see a move away from the current area-based payments system, towards a targeted socio-economic support structure,” she added.

“The targeted support should be based on the economic viability of each farmer, in line with quantifiable indicators and robust methodology."

Administrative burden

Walsh added that the administrative burden on farmers has become too large and the process of applying for grants and supports should be made easier.

“We need simplified processes and ensure that red tape never poses a barrier to access much-needed supports.

“Politicians and policy makers must do everything we can to ensure that farmers are allowed to get on with what they do best; caring for our land and putting food on all of our tables.”