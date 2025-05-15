CEJA president Peter Meedendorp said the publication, coming almost 18 months after major European farm protests, will hopefully be followed through by national and regional authorities.

The European Young Farmers Organisation has said that simplifiying the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will “promote a culture of trust and availability” between national authorities and young farmers.

The European Commission released its simplification package in agriculture which provides answers to implementation gaps in the current CAP.

CEJA has welcomed measures such as including flexibility to grant support for compliance with national requirements and the streamlined access to European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) financial instruments.

CEJA president Peter Meedendorp said the publication, coming almost 18 months after major European farm protests, will hopefully be followed through by national and regional authorities.

“To us, the idea of simplification is first and foremost about solving the inconsistencies and inefficiencies we are facing with the policy.

“Young farmers remain committed to building more coherence between the different legislative frameworks on their farms,” said Meedendorp.

The package also includes the providing of a simplified system for loss calculation in the framework of risk management tools, which will be of particular interest for fresh starters.

In addition, CEJA welcomed the authorisation granted to member states to use their CAP national envelope to cover most catastrophic natural disasters, describing it as a “welcomed safety net”.

Green architecture provisions

The better understanding and practicability of certain green architecture provisions, as well as the alleviation of the reporting burden on national authorities in the implementation of the policy is hoped to make CAP applications and payment systems more efficient.

“Young farmers remain committed to building more coherence between the different legislative frameworks that meet on their farms, and make our overall policy more performant for the sake of our economy, environment and social tissue,” added Meedendorp.

