MEP Ciaran Mullooly has warned that the success or failure of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will ultimately depend on the level of funding into the future.

The Independent MEP was “cautiously” welcoming the European Commission’s CAP simplification proposals, which will now require approval from the European Parliament.

In addition, he has voiced his concerns with the crisis fund, which would be financed by a 3% holdback of the CAP budget.

This could effectively force farmers to fund compensation for their fellow farmers in the event of natural disasters or market crises, which Mullooly described as a “questionable and potentially unfair approach”.

Measures

However, Mullooly has welcomed some of the proposed measures, including the introduction of a single annual inspection, which will cover all aspects of CAP compliance.

He said this is a positive step towards reducing duplication and easing the burden on farmers.

The removal of GAEC 2 from baseline requirements is another significant development. This change will allow farmers to receive payments where restrictions are placed on their peatland or wetland areas.

He also welcomed the increase in the inspection exemption threshold to €2,500, but said that this threshold needs to be reviewed upwards to accept more farmers each year.

"We must continue to closely monitor the implementation of these objectives and ensure that the interests of farmers remain protected,” Mullooly said.

