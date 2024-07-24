Nina Carberry has also called on Minister Charlie McConalogue to reverse his decision to suspend the scheme for 2024.

A letter has been sent to the European Commission by MEP Nina Carberry asking if the Minister for Agriculture notified the EU over the suspension of the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

Carberry has also called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to reverse his decision to suspend the scheme for 2024.

“Not only is this move highly unusual, it has come with no warning or prior consultation.

“As part of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027, any change to the SIM must be notified to the European Commission. It remains unclear to me whether the Minister has taken this step, given that the decision was made with such haste.

Harvest underway

“For many tillage farmers, the harvest is already underway across the midlands north west and a significant number of farmers have already chopped straw in line with the scheme and were expecting payment,” she said.

The MEP added that the SIM has been very successful and there is significant flexibility already built in for farmers, where an application can be made for land can be taken out of the scheme if farmers wish to bale straw instead.