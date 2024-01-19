Carbery has increased its base milk price for December by 1c/l.

This brings the co-op’s base price to 33.76c/l, excluding VAT, for December supplies.

Carbery continues to support milk price through its stability fund, with a contribution of 1.9c/l and 0.48c/l somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, both excluding VAT.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - this will result in an average price for December of 36.26c/l, exclusive of VAT. This includes the stability fund and SCC bonus.

The Carbery FutureProof sustainability bonus payment for qualifying suppliers will be paid with the December milk payment, a maximum 1c/l, for suppliers who meet all criteria.

Competitors

Meanwhile, Dairygold increased its base milk price by 1.4c/l to pay 35.2c/l, excluding VAT, for December.

Kerry set a base December milk price at 34.3c/l, excluding VAT. A slight rise on November’s 30.5c/l, excluding VAT, when adding the milk contract payment of 2.9c/l, excluding VAT, paid on qualifying supplies.

Lakeland Dairies announced a base milk price of 35.4c/l, excluding VAT, for December. A rise of 1.1c/l, excluding VAT.