Carbery has increased its base milk price for November by 1.9c/l, excluding VAT.

This brings the co-op's base price to 32.66c/l, excluding VAT for November supplies.

Carbery is also continuing to support milk price from its stability fund with a contribution of 1.9c/l and a 0.48c/l somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, both excluding VAT, which brings the price to 33.13c/l.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - this will result in an average price for November of 35.26c/l, excluding VAT.

Competitors

Meanwhile, Tirlán announced it will pay 33.4c/l excluding VAT for milk supplies delivered in November at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Dairygold set an November price of 33.8c/l, excluding VAT, while Kerry Group set milk price of 33.4c/l excluding VAT for November supplies.