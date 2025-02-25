The programme included five tailored information-sharing sessions and a comprehensive farmer wellbeing day.

A community wellbeing initiative aimed at the farming community in Carlow has won the LAMA (Local Authority Members' Association) Community and Council Awards.

The awards ceremony took place in Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork on Saturday.

The Carlow Farmer Wellbeing initiative was specifically designed to address the health, wellbeing and safety challenges faced by the farming community in Carlow.

Led by Carlow County Council, the initiative provided a safe, familiar, and comfortable space for engagement.

The programme included five tailored information-sharing sessions and a comprehensive farmer wellbeing day, offering:

Expert-led talks on farm succession and will-making, gambling addiction, managing time and stress, farm safety and coping with bereavement through sudden death.

Free health checks by qualified healthcare professionals, providing farmers with an accessible opportunity to monitor their physical wellbeing.

Tailored advice from organisations on agri supports, farm safety, and business practices, alongside practical farming guidance from agricultural experts.

Information and opportunities for engagement on wellbeing supports, services and social engagement opportunities.

Free haircuts, fostering self-care and promoting a healthy work-life balance.

Complimentary dinners and lunches, facilitating informal social interaction and connection.

Free first-aid kits, empowering farmers to prioritise safety on the farm.

By combining expert knowledge, tangible resources, and a strong social engagement component, the programme aimed to foster resilience and promote positive health and wellbeing among Carlow’s farming community.

“This health and wellbeing initiative uniquely benefits the Carlow farming community with 347 members of the farming community engaged in 2024,” said Michael Brennan, director of services, Carlow County Council.

Programme funding

“The initiative was specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by the farming community in the county, from the physical demands of the job to the mental and emotional strain that can often accompany farm life," he said.

The programme was funded by the Department of Agriculture and supported by a range of key stakeholders, including Carlow County Council, Healthy Carlow, Leinster Mart, County Carlow Development Partnership, Embrace FARM, Teagasc, IFA, Macra and Kelly Agri Consultants.

Fergal Browne, chair of Carlow County Council said that the physical and mental health of farmers often gets overlooked as the focus shifts to the demanding responsibilities of running a farm.

"The pressures of modern farming can lead to increased stress and concerns for both farmers and their families.

"Through this initiative, our goal is to support the farming community by offering the information and guidance they need to effectively manage these challenges in the best way possible," he said.