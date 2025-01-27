The sales are cancelled due to power outages. / Donal O'Leary

Carrigallen and Elphin marts have cancelled their sales this Monday 27 January due to having no power.

Elphin Mart manager Ciaran Lynch said that while there will be no sale on Monday, he is “hoping to have a sale Wednesday”.

A pedigree Charolais bull sale was scheduled for Monday in Elphin, which was to be followed by the normal evening sale.

Carrigallen usually kicks off with sheep at 5pm on a Monday and cattle at 6pm.

This comes as 228,000 premises around the country are without power and 84,000 people are without water, as of midday on Monday.