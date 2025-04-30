Michael Gaine has been missing for over a month.

Gardaí have reclassified the missing person investigation into the disappearance of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine to a homicide investigation.

Michael was reported missing from his home near Kenmare, Co Kerry, on Friday 21 March 2025 and was last seen in Kenmare on Thursday 20 March 2025.

Based on the entirety of the information available to the investigation team at Killarney Garda Station, a formal criminal investigation has now commenced.

Since Friday 21 March 2025, the investigation team, as led by a senior investigating officer at Killarney Garda Station, has undertaken over 320 formal inquiries and taken nearly 130 witness statements in relation to the case.

The team has also recovered approximately 2,200 hours of CCTV or dash cam footage and conducted extensive searches over the past five weeks.

Searches have taken place across Michael’s 1,000ac farm in Kerry, where he farmed cattle and sheep.

Despite the extensive inquiries carried out so far, gardaí have not recovered Michael's remains.

An Garda Síochána continue to keep Michael's family fully informed and they have been updated as to the change in status of the investigation.

Information

Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who can assist them in bringing Michael back to his family.

They are appealing to any person who may have any information about what happened to Michael on Thursday 20 March 2025 to contact the Garda investigation team.

“There are person or persons who know what happened on 20 March 2025," a spokesperson said.

“If you have not been in a position to speak to An Garda Síochána about the information you have or have already spoken to An Garda Síochána but have more information that you can provide, An Garda Síochána is appealing to you to come forward with that information.

“Information received will be treated in the strictest confidence,” gardaí said.

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda station nationwide.