Both lambs and calves can be born deformed and stillborn.

Five cases of Schmallenberg virus have been found in cattle in Limerick this year, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The Limerick cases account for the largest number of cases in cattle in any county.

Clare, Kilkenny and Wexford have also had one case each to date this year in cattle.

While there have been eight cases detected in cattle sent to Department regional veterinary labs for post mortem, another six cases have been detected in sheep.

There were four cases in sheep in Kilkenny and two cases in Wexford.

Disease

The virus was first identified in 2011, causing mild disease in cattle in Germany and foetal abnormalities in sheep, cattle and goats in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

It was named Schmallenberg virus after the German town where the virus was first identified. It is also known as SBV.

The first ever case of Schmallenberg virus was detected in Ireland in October 2012.