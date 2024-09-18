Congratulations to Thomas McGrath from Waterford, who won first prize of €5,000 in the Irish Farmers Journal’s reader cash cow competition.

The five lucky runner-up prize winners of €500 each are Christy Doyle from Meath; Laurence O’Gorman from Waterford; Patricia Dunne from Kildare; Timothy Collins from Kerry and Jim Colfer from Wexford.

Entries for the competition closed on the 30 August. Readers had to collect three tokens from the paper and submit them, along with the competition entry form. Entries came in from all across the country. The winners were randomly picked and have been notified. Thank you to everyone who participated.