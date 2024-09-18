Elphin Mart is still open for business. However, with the phone lines down, calls had to go through the manager instead of the office.

Cash has been stolen in a burglary at Elphin Mart, which also resulted in significant property damage.

The robbery took place at the Roscommon mart in the early hours of Sunday morning 15 September. The phone lines and the security alarm wires were cut.

Hundreds of euro worth of petty cash is alleged to have been stolen and around €1,000 worth of damage has been caused to the property.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Ciaran Lynch said the criminals came prepared to break their way into the building.

“We’ve a big steel door going into the office, you’d never see anyone get into it, but they cut their way through it. It’s a very secure door, but they cut a hole in it with a grinder.

“I’d say they were looking for cash. They pulled out everything, they were looking for handy money; they could have taken computers, laptops or anything but they didn’t.”

Investigation

Gardaí attend the scene the morning after the crime took place and said they are currently investigating a case of stolen property and criminal damage.

Elphin Mart still opened for business on Monday evening 16 September., However, with the phone lines down, calls had to go through the manager instead of the office.

Lynch added that although their system was delayed, there was “no way” it was going to stop them from working.