Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure National Development Plan Delivery and Reform Paschal Donohoe pictured during a photocall in Government Buildings prior to delivering their Budget 2024 speeches today 10 October 2023. \ Government Information Service

The Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) threshold and agricultural relief combined were worth €900m to farmers between 2018 and 2022.

The figures were confirmed by the Agri-Taxation Measures Tax Strategy Group’s latest document in the run up to Budget 2025. Some €205.7m was saved in 2018, with €199m the following year. The figures for 2020 to 2022 were €170m, €158.6m and €165.5m respectively, amounting to €899.5m across the five years.

The strategy group said the Department continues to consider recommendations from the 2022 Commission on Taxation and Welfare Report. It advocated reducing the level of agricultural and business relief available for the CAT, something farmer representatives fiercely oppose. Taoiseach Simon Harris recently spoke in favour of actually raising the thresholds.

Amend conditions

It is also proposed to amend the qualifying conditions for agricultural relief to incentivise and ensure active participation in the farm or business by the beneficiary. The IFA discussed budgetary priorities with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Wednesday, and is meeting with Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe next month.